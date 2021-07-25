Commentary: Q&A on disability insurance

Q: Will a disability income insurance policy protect me if I can’t work in my specific field or if I can’t work at all?

A: This depends on the type of policy you choose. With an “own occupation” policy, you can collect benefits if you are unable to work at your regular occupation. With an “any occupation” policy, you are only eligible to collect benefits if you can’t work at all.

Q: How soon do benefits begin?

A: This also depends on how your policy is structured. Policies come with an elimination period, ranging from 30 days to 180 days. This is similar to a deductible on your auto insurance. For example, if you have a 60-day elimination period, you won’t receive benefits for the first two months you are disabled. A longer elimination period will lower the cost of your policy but widen the income gap you will need to be prepared to fill.

Learn more today.

Disability income insurance should be included in a review of your overall protection needs. Consider talking to your financial advisor or insurance specialist about what it can do for you.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0