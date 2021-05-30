Commentary: Ready to play defense with your retirement savings?

• If your portfolio sustains a loss of 20 percent from a combination of investment declines and portfolio withdrawals, your portfolio will need to earn a 33 percent return to overcome that loss in the following year.

• The challenge intensifies with a larger loss. If your portfolio loses 35 percent in total, it would take a 67 percent return in the next year to regain that lost ground.

This points to the importance of modifying risk in your workplace savings plan later in life, as you close in on the time when you need to count on that pool of money for income.

What to do before or during retirement

If you don’t have time on your side – i.e., you are within five years of retirement or already retired and drawing down your assets, make a priority of reviewing the level of risk in your portfolio. That may mean reducing your holdings of equities within your broader asset mix.