Commentary: Resolve to take control of your finances in the new year

Financial security is closely related to the amount of money you have available to you. Commit to building up an “emergency fund” equal to six months of your income to help deal with unexpected short-term needs. Then commit to boosting your retirement savings contributions per month if you can.

Resolve to get a better job

Many employers are having a hard time finding the right kind of people to fill roles. This may be the best opportunity in a long time to find a job that offers better compensation and that you may actually find more enjoyable.

Invest more effectively

Do you think you might be able to get more out of your portfolio? Take a closer look at what’s working and what isn’t. It may be time to “cut your losses” on investments that have proven to be disappointing while putting some of that money to work in assets that offer greater potential.

Make 2022 different

If you feel like there’s more you could be doing to shore up your financial position, make a pledge to get that process started now. It may be beneficial to consult with a financial advisor to help you find a path to a more prosperous future.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

