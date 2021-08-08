Commentary: Retirement readiness checklist

Every day brings you a little closer to retirement age. Are you prepared for the financial impact of leaving the workforce? Here’s a checklist to help you consider the variables that impact your retirement readiness:

1. Estimate your retirement living costs. Do you know how much money you will need to live comfortably in retirement? The amount you spend is likely to change over the years. For many retirees, expenses are highest in the early active years of retirement, but also may spike later in life, should you require costly living assistance.

2. Add up your assets. As you approach retirement, you’ll want to have a good handle on the assets available to fund your retirement. Consider the equity in your home and other properties, your investment accounts, retirement accounts, annuities or cash-value insurance and savings accounts. If you’re a collector and hope to cash in, now is a good time to get an appraisal to determine current market value.

3. Think about liquidity. How will you access your savings in retirement? Will you need to sell securities or properties? Do you own an annuity that can be converted into an income stream? Do you have a lot of pre-tax dollars in your retirement accounts? You’ll want to have a plan to withdraw from your retirement savings in the most financially advantageous way.