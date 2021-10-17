Commentary: Returning to school as an adult? How to fund tuition

Millions of Americans in the workforce are heading back to school to further their education. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, college students over the age of 25 are projected to increase 11% by 2026. These adult learners are enrolling for a variety of reasons — to train for a new career, satisfy an urge to expand their knowledge base, or earn an MBA or master’s degree to improve their growth in their current job. If you decide additional education is the right option for you, be aware that tuition costs are on the rise. How will you pay for it? Here are some options to contemplate:

• Your savings. Consider what savings you may have available to put toward tuition. If your return to school is still a semester or two away, start setting aside specific savings you can use for this purpose. Be sure to account for the cost of books, technology and other fees your school of choice may require. Resist the urge to tap into your retirement accounts. While it may be tempting, you have other sources of funds to pay for school that are not available to pay for your retirement.

• 529 Plans. A tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan is typically used as a savings vehicle for future education needs of children or grandchildren. But you can also establish a 529 for your own education or tap unused assets you established in a child’s account for your own expenses.