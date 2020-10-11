Commentary: Righting the ship after a financial setback

2020 has proven to be a challenging year in many ways, not the least of which has been a less than hospitable financial environment. Events ranging from a significant bear market in stocks earlier in the year to a dramatic increase in job layoffs have put many Americans in difficult financial positions. If you find yourself in these circumstances, you may be wondering what it will take to get back on track.

A recent study by Ameriprise Financial shows that with or without a pandemic, financial setbacks are more common than you might think. More than three-quarters of those surveyed experienced at least one major financial setback in their lives and this does not include events since COVID-19 emerged.1

According to the study, more than half of respondents faced setbacks costing them at least $50,000, and for one-third of respondents the losses exceeded $100,000. The impact was experienced across a wide range of households regardless of age or income level. But persistence paid off — a full 90% of respondents who experienced a serious setback say they have recovered from it.

What can we learn from their experiences? Here are three key takeaways:

1. Be ready for anything