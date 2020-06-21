Commentary: Secure your financial future after divorce

Ensure you’re protected: An important step following divorce is to maintain, replace or establish insurance that will help secure your financial future. All forms of insurance should be reviewed and considered. Make sure you understand the specific benefits that you and your former spouse are entitled to, as well as the life, health and disability insurance policies that you both own through your employers. If you have children, whose health insurance plan will be used to cover them? Work quickly to establish an insurance plan to avoid financial risk of being uninsured.

Change your beneficiary designations: After a divorce, you'll want to change the beneficiary designations on any life insurance policies, retirement accounts, annuities, and bank or brokerage accounts you may have in place. This is also a good time to make a will or update your existing one to reflect your new status. Make sure that your former spouse isn't still named as a personal representative, successor trustee, beneficiary, or holder of a power of attorney in any of your estate planning documents.

Prioritize saving for retirement: No matter how close — or far — you are to retirement, make it a priority to update your retirement goals and continue building your nest egg. While retirement saving can feel overwhelming as you balance competing financial priorities, having a plan can help you feel more in control.