Commentary: Setting financial goals you can keep

The start of a new year gives many people motivation to take a fresh look at their finances and focus on their goals for the future — but, as the year progresses, this enthusiasm can fall to the wayside. If you’re someone who falls into this trap, there are steps you can take to stay motivated and set attainable goes for 2021 and beyond.

Be specific and realistic. Setting aspirational goals, such as living the life you want in retirement or taking a coast-to-coast road trip, is exciting and can be a great place to start. Yet, broad goals can quickly become overwhelming, so tangible ones can help you keep the commitment. The best way to make your dreams a reality is to break each goal into small, specific tasks that are realistic to accomplish this year.

Prioritize. You’re not alone if you have a myriad of financial goals. However, it can be hard to achieve them all without focus or unlimited resources. Pick one or two goals, tailoring your savings, time and resources accordingly. If you have competing priorities such as saving for your child’s education and retirement, create a plan that will help you make measurable progress toward both. Remember, incremental changes and savings made over time can make a big difference in the long run.