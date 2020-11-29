Commentary: Setting financial ground rules if your adult child is moving back home

Instead, set ground rules for their stay. Are they looking for a job? Do you want free rent contingent on them following through with job searches? Do you want them to pitch in for food costs? Will you allow them to borrow cash?

If they’re not paying rent, give them tasks that will help save you money. Ask them to mow the lawn or paint parts of the house, in between the job search. It will give them something to do beyond just worrying about their next interview.

Set a timeframe

While you may love having your child back at home — and they may enjoy it as well — set expectations on how long the stay will last. Talk with your child about when they hope to move out. If it’s not until they can afford a place to live by themselves, then also ask them what they need in order to feel comfortable enough to live on their own. Do they need a few months’ paychecks first? Will they move as soon as they have a job? Are they saving for a down payment on a house?

By agreeing to a plan, you’re protecting yourself in case they have thoughts of a longer-term stay. Plus, it will help you enjoy this time you have with your child at home.

