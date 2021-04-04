Commentary: Should breaking news alter your investment strategy?

Focus on your goals

Regardless of what is happening in the current news cycle or markets, one investing principle holds true: focus on your financial goals. If you are accumulating wealth to meet a goal that is years away, market volatility that happens today, next week or next year is likely part of the normal pattern you should expect. If specific headlines or trends are making you reconsider your investment strategy, re-evaluate your risk tolerance and consider meeting with a financial professional for a second opinion. Together you can discuss how to best position your portfolio for the current environment in a way that is consistent with your goals.