Commentary: Simple, yet smart, money habits

3. Show respect for currency. When you mistreat money, you diminish its value and give yourself permission to abuse it. Don’t wad up your bills or allow change to accumulate on the bottom of your purse. Instead, store it carefully and keep track of what you have.

4. Play your cards right. It used to be that a major credit card was absolutely required for online purchases and travel reservations such as airline tickets, hotel rooms and car rentals. In today’s economy, it’s possible to manage many, if not all of these transactions with a debit card. Credit cards can provide advantages through their reward programs, and disciplined use can help build creditworthiness. Yet many cards come with an annual fee and hefty interest rates when you carry a balance. To limit credit card spending, consider keeping your credit card at home and carry only your debit card in your wallet.