Commentary: Socially responsible investing goes mainstream

Avoiding specific investments. Staying away from investments in what some would refer to as “sin” stocks, such as tobacco, alcohol and gambling firms. This “negative screening” process can also include companies involved in the defense business or in certain industries that may have a harmful impact on the environment (i.e., oil companies, pesticide manufacturers).

Investing in companies that promote causes. This may include firms focused on sustainable approaches to growth that consider what’s best for the health of the planet, for example. In other cases, it might be firms that promote specific social stances such as worker’s rights.

Investing in firms in specific industries. Companies that address long-term societal issues, such as clean energy or responsible water usage, may be attractive to some investors.

Investing for a social purpose does not necessarily mean compromising financial objectives. The most effective SRI strategy continues to be focused on the financial fundamentals of an investment, while considering other factors, like those listed above, as part of the screening process.