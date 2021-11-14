Commentary: Spend of invest? New thoughts on an age-old dilemma

2. A “return on investment”

Another consideration is whether there is a payback on the purchase. For example, paying for a class or a college degree may provide a future return in the form of the potential for increased income. Anybody who has spent (or taken loans for) $100,000 or more for a medical or law degree likely does so with a reasonable expectation that future income will more than make up the difference. A home improvement may be looked at in the same way – an investment that may be recouped in the future.

3. Borrowing the money to cover purchase costs

While it may be tempting to pay for purchases with credit cards, home equity loans or other types of financing, you have to think about how much borrowing the money will cost in the long run. The key here is to limit interest charges as much as possible. It’s not that you necessarily need to avoid all debt. In some instances, you can incur “good debt,” which is used to purchase an asset that has a long lifespan, increasing value and other potential benefits such as tax deductibility of interest. Mortgages and student loans are typically considered good debt.

Major expenditures aren’t just about the immediate benefit. You should consider whether the current cost would become more significant over time because the money was not invested for your future.

