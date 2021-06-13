Commentary: Steps to help navigate today's housing market

3. Consider all of your options

It is easy to get your heart set on a particular community or neighborhood as you search out homes. If the supply is limited in your targeted areas, you may need to expand your horizons. Start by drafting a list of the priorities that help define your ideal home and setting. That can be helpful in reviewing available properties and narrowing down your choices. It can also open doors to other areas that you may discover actually meet your needs. Also be careful not to get too set on what you may represent your “perfect” home. Flexibility is important in today’s market.

4. Set a budget and prepare to work with it

A deciding factor in assessing the affordability of a home is to calculate the maximum monthly mortgage payment and property taxes that can fit into your budget. This will help you determine a realistic price range for your circumstances. It is becoming more common today to see home prices bid up beyond the asking price. To prepare for that possibility, you might want to lower your sights a bit to make sure homes you are pursuing stay within your budget, even if you have to offer more than the list price of the home.

5. Be patient and persistent

Buying a home in such a competitive marketplace is not likely to happen overnight. Once you feel prepared to become active, don’t be surprised if the process takes some time. In many markets, there are a fair number of potential buyers for quality homes. Sellers tend to have the upper hand right now. It may become frustrating at times, but persistence is necessary to find the right property and be in a position to present the winning offer. If buying a new home is a priority for you, stay committed to the idea and have faith that the right opportunity will come along at the right time.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

