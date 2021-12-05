Commentary: Steps to take during Medicare open enrollment

3. Determine if your needs in 2022 will change

Circumstances for you could change in 2022, though some of what you may need is unknowable today. You may suddenly encounter a need for more medical coverage or some form of specialized care. You may already have ideas on specific treatments you plan to pursue in the coming year. If so, make sure you’ve chosen the right kind of coverage to help meet those expenses. If your prescription drug needs may change in the coming year, you’ll want to assess how your current Part D coverage stacks up against other plans as it relates to your specific prescription needs.

4. Don’t be afraid to seek help

If you want help in the process, look to financial professionals who specialize in health insurance or, more specifically, Medicare plans, to guide you. This is a complex topic with a wide range of options for regular and supplemental coverage as well as prescription drug coverage. Check with your key medical providers to make sure a different plan you are considering will still provide coverage for their services.

5. Get the ball rolling

You have until Dec. 7 to make changes, but it’s best to start now. Give yourself enough time to assess your current coverage and review other options that are available to you. Be sure to list out questions you might have about your existing coverage and any new policies you consider. Don’t be afraid to ask current and potential future providers direct questions you may have about the coverage they provide.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0