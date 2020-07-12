Commentary: Steps to take following unexpected retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early retirement is a concept that, at one point in your working life, may have seemed like a dream. Yet many Americans who have retired early have done so not by choice, but because of circumstances out of their control.

For some people, it may be an injury or an accident that has short-circuited their ability to keep working. For others, perhaps the economic conditions have required their employer to reduce its workforce or close entirely.

If any of these describe your situation, you may be confronted with the urgent need to get your retirement finances in order. Here are four steps you should consider as you prepare for the onset of retirement:

1. Assess all of your available assets

A starting point is to take inventory of all available assets. This will help you determine whether you really have enough money on hand to meet your income needs — not just for the immediate future, but throughout your retirement. If you have accounts with different financial institutions or retirement plans with previous employers, you may want to consolidate them with a single provider.

2. Determine if you still need or want to work