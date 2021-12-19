Commentary: Take steps to save on income taxes

As 2021 winds down, it’s a good time to assess whether there are opportunities to trim this year’s tax bill. Waiting until you begin to work on your tax return in early 2022 will be too late to save in most cases. So, if you’re interested in potentially saving on taxes, you should plan now, before 2021 comes to an end. Consider if any of these actions make sense for you.

Manage your deductions

Wondering if you should itemize your deductions? For 2021, the standard deduction for a single person is $12,550, and for a married couple filing a joint return is $25,100. If your deductible expenses (such as mortgage interest, state and local income or sales taxes and property taxes) don’t exceed that amount, claiming the standard deduction may be best for you. For many people, this can be a close call — you might itemize one year and claim the standard deduction the next. To the extent possible, you may consider consolidating deductible expenses in one year to itemize and then claiming the standard deduction in the future.

Make timely investment decisions