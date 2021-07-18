Commentary: The financial realities of IVF and adoption

For those unable to conceive a child through traditional means, there are alternative options to consider, such as adoption and a more recent development, in vitro fertilization, or IVF. Both offer possible opportunities to bring children into your life, but there is often a high cost associated with either option.

If you are considering your options to expand your family, it’s important to understand the associated financial realities and develop a plan to deal with them.

IVF

IVF has made a real difference in the lives of many people wanting children. In a recent study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found over 85,000 women in the U.S. undergo IVF treatments each year. The total cost associated with an initial treatment is around $24,000. Given that most women require multiple treatments, average costs can run up to $50,000, according to FertilityIQ.com. Be sure to obtain a clear estimate of expenses from your provider before you make any final decisions.

In many situations, your health insurance will not cover the costs, or if it does, often only a portion. Be sure to check with your insurance to see what type of treatment might be eligible for coverage.