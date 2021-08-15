Commentary: The financial side of being a caregiver

What is the financial impact if you need to take time off from work?

If you are employed, you may be covered by the Family Medical Leave Act. With this federally mandated program, eligible employees can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for an immediate family member while health benefits continue. Some companies allow employees to stockpile sick days and vacation days; if you can use this kind of accrued time off, you’ll still get paid. Liquid savings of your own can help to cover your expenses if you need to take unpaid leave from work.

Are your loved one’s assets legally protected?

Being proactive from a legal standpoint can help ensure your loved one’s wishes are known and assets are protected during a prolonged illness. Power of attorney, or a durable power of attorney, gives a trusted party the ability to make important decisions about finances and health care. Another legal document that can help is an advanced directive, which outlines specifics for medical and end-of-life care. When these documents are in place, you have clear guidance on how to manage your family member’s affairs.

Who would you turn to for support?