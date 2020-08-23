Commentary: This may be time for a Roth IRA conversion

With a Roth IRA, all contributions occur on an after-tax basis. If holding period requirements are met, all distributions can be received on a tax-free basis.

Moving money from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA is a taxable event at the time of the conversion. Consider an example of converting a portion of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. If all contributions to the traditional IRA were made on a pre-tax basis, the entire value of the converted amount is added to your ordinary income for the year and subject to tax at applicable rates.

Make tax-smart conversion decisions

If we assume this conversion totaled $100,000 and an ordinary income tax rate of 24% applies to the converted amount, that results in a tax liability of approximately $24,000. It is often recommended that you pay the tax due from available resources in existing taxable accounts. This allows the entire amount converted to be shifted to the Roth IRA, maximizing the long-term tax benefits of the conversion.