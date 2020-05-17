Commentary: Tips for investing in a bear market

Keep a level head

Bear markets are painful but temporary. The U.S. stock market has recovered from every previous bear market. Of course, the past is no guarantee of future results, but historically even the worst markets have been temporary dips in a general march higher for stocks.

If you are in a well-diversified portfolio, your bear market experience will be very different from that of the S&P 500. Sticking to your plan is key, so resist the urge to change the risk profile of your portfolio or make sizable shifts out of stocks or into cash.

Don't attempt to time the market

Rather than aim to buy stocks when they're at a so-called low during a bear market, employ a strategy called dollar-cost averaging. Dollar-cost averaging involves making regular investments of consistent dollar amounts over an extended period of time. This allows you to build a portfolio and help protect against wild fluctuations while continuing to accumulate assets. It's a smart strategy in general, but one that can really pay off during a bear market. After all, it’s not about timing the market, it’s about time in the market.

Look to the future

It's hard to predict how long a bear market will last, and in some cases, they can be quite drawn out. As such, don't invest in a bear market with the hopes of buying low and getting rich within the year. That's unlikely to happen. Instead, take a long-term approach to investing, and assume that any stocks you buy now are stocks you'll continue holding for a number of years.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

