Commentary: Tips to save for children's college tuition after divorce

Tip No. 4: Pay close attention to account ownership of 529s.

If you or your ex-spouse funded a college savings plan while you were still married, ownership of the account likely was decided in your divorce settlement. (Typically account ownership remains with the spouse who created and/or funds it most often.). If your ex-spouse retains control of one or more 529 accounts, consider if it makes sense — whether for financial or emotional purposes — to create your own account with your child as the beneficiary.

Tip NO. 5: Set expectations with your child.

Your child is likely considering a multitude of factors to determine which college may be the best fit — including which one may be the most affordable. Be honest about the type of support he or she can expect from you and your ex-spouse. Bear in mind that this doesn’t mean you have to share all the nuances of your arrangement. Rather, consider providing key details to help your child make their choice — and know who to turn to when tuition or a school fee is due.

It’s true that divorce may add a few extra steps and considerations when saving for your child’s college tuition. But don’t let the complexity stop you. As a financial adviser, I have helped many clients sort out the details and feel good about their plan and savings. If you are interested in learning what your options are for reaching this goal, talk to a financial adviser in your area.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0