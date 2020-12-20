Commentary: What to expect if you plan to downsize your home

Depending on where you live, you may find that the market for larger homes is not as strong as you’d expect. At the same time, with many baby boomers considering the benefits of downsizing, the demand for smaller homes is high, and those homes may be more costly than you think.

As you weigh your options, you may want to ask a real estate agent to help you not only in your search for a new home, but for a market analysis that will help you determine the value of your existing property.

Other financial considerations include potential taxes if you generate a large gain on the sale of your existing home. Check with your tax advisor to find out more. Closing costs are an added expense that will come into play in your transactions.

Planning is important

Your living space is a core aspect of your life and becomes even more important in retirement since you may be spending more time there. Determining the right type of home and the appropriate location is not a decision to be taken lightly. Most important is to make a choice that suits your lifestyle and your retirement goals. The financial implications are an additional factor. Talk to your financial advisor about how your home plans fit into your overall retirement plan.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years.

