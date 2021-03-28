Commentary: What to know as you consider travel plans today

For so many people who love to travel, it’s been a tough 12 months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While vaccines give us hope that the crisis will ease, traveling today still requires careful planning.

COVID-19 is a factor in booking flights and making other travel arrangements. Here are some important considerations.

Check requirements to travel destinations

Currently, a number of countries and even selected states within the U.S. require that you can prove a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours in order to enter. Importantly for those planning travel overseas, you will be required to get a COVID-19 test coming from most countries in order to return home.

To this point, being vaccinated generally does not alter the requirement to be tested first. If you’ve contracted COVID-19 within three months of your trip and are no longer symptomatic, you may not be required to get a test to re-enter the U.S. You’ll want to take the time to explore all of the rules for your intended destination.

Take note of airline cancellation policies