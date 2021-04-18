Commentary: Why the sudden interest in inflation?

You may have noticed that the topic of inflation is getting more attention. Those who were around in the 1970s likely still remember when rapid rises in the cost-of-living were of great concern. But for those who are younger, the concept of an extended period of high inflation may seem strange to you as you have never experienced it.

The conventional wisdom is that during periods of rapid economic growth, inflation is likely to pick up. There is speculation that the economic recovery underway now, in conjunction with dramatic stimulus measures by the federal government and the Federal Reserve, may set the stage for another bout of significant inflation. This would be a dramatic change.

In the past nine years, the annual change in the cost-of-living never topped 2.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The last calendar year when inflation was measured at more than 3% was in 2011. It last rose as high as 4% in 1991. By contrast, from 1974 to 1981, the cost-of-living soared each year by an average of 9.4%. In that eight-year span, the fundamental cost of living in the U.S. doubled.

Inflation can take a toll