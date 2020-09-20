Commentary: Will the election impact markets and investments?

Even without these usual circumstances created by the pandemic, it isn’t uncommon for the stock market to exhibit a degree of volatility in the run-up to an election. This can be particularly true in the final weeks leading up to the election and if the race is close. Investors should be prepared for circumstances where the “noise” generated by the campaign contributes to market fluctuations.

It’s not just about the president

It’s true that our president has tremendous influence in the direction our country takes. However, it is important to keep in mind that regardless of who is successful in winning the White House, there is a significant difference between proposals and policy. How much any administration can accomplish is influenced quite heavily by the makeup of the House of Representatives, Senate, local and state legislatures, federal regulators, as well as circumstances in the economy and the country at large.

In addition to electing a president this fall, voters will also be electing 35 senators, now occupied by 23 Republicans and 12 Democrats. Currently, the Republican Party has a three-seat majority in the Senate. And as happens every two years, the entire House, where the Democratic Party currently controls a 35-seat majority, is up for reelection.

Is history a guide?