Commentary: Your Health Savings Account is a retirement planning tool

Health care represents a prominent category of spending for those in retirement.

Even with Medicare, you likely will need to pay various medical costs out of pocket. While you can tap your retirement savings to help meet those needs, there is another source of funds — your Health Savings Account.

If you are already taking advantage of an HSA or are considering doing so, you may be surprised to learn that it could play an important role in your retirement.

A targeted, tax-advantaged savings tool

HSAs are savings plans associated with high-deductible health insurance policies. Your employer might offer the option of choosing such a policy, or it may be available to you if you purchase individual coverage. HSAs are funded with pre-tax dollars.

This can be through payroll deductions (made before your income tax withholding is calculated on each paycheck) or through tax-deductible contributions. Money in the account can be invested and grows on a tax-deferred basis.

If funds are used to pay for qualifying medical expenses, they can be withdrawn with no federal taxes due and, in most cases, no state taxes as well (check with your tax adviser to find out what rules apply in your case).