Mind on Money: A new federal policy environment is emerging

The highly significant first 100 days of the Biden presidency is now behind us, and like President Trump and President Obama before him, President Biden has provided a decent level of insight into the type of economic and financial policy thinking we can expect from this administration.
From an economic policy perspective, the president has, for the most part, shown himself to be a fairly conventional tax and spend progressive politician. President Biden clearly believes in the power of the federal government to make a difference in the lives of Americans and has proposed a dizzying number of programs through his primary legislative initiatives.
Out of the gate, the first seminal piece of legislation coming out of the new administration was the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Beyond the highest profile parts of the plan, such as sending federal stimulus checks to many American households, the legislation also included financial support for state governments and public schools, as well as provided enhanced unemployment payments for a longer period of time and created a larger refundable (which means the money is sent out even if no tax was paid or owed) child tax credit. While the administration attempted to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation, this change was ultimately, and appropriately, removed from the bill, which was passed through the budget reconciliation process.
Before the ink was dry on the American Rescue Plan, the Democrat-controlled Congress and the White House started work on the yet-to-be-complete “infrastructure” package, being called the American Jobs Plan. This $2 trillion, eight-year program, does include a variety of conventional infrastructure programs, such as roads, bridges, wi-fi and water, but it also includes new programs such as child care credits, affordable housing and support for the elderly and disabled.
If you’re doing the math, this is about $4 trillion in proposed spending in the first 100 days, far in excess of any prior administration and on relative par with the scope of the Great Depression-era Roosevelt administration. This type of proposed spending is clearly designed to further integrate federal programs into the everyday lives of more Americans, which surely pleases the progressive flank of Mr. Biden’s party and constituency; unfortunately, however, someone does have to theoretically pay for all these new plans at some point.
The finance structure of the federal government has, in my opinion, evolved into a new post-monetary experiment in which deficits and the national debt are viewed by politicians and policy makers as more of levers to pull than items to manage. With the Federal Reserve reaffirming this week its intention to continue expanding the U.S. monetary base through asset purchases (creating new money to buy bonds), and with the Fed now owning roughly 40% of all outstanding U.S. Treasury debt (source: St. Louis Fed), “paying for” the new president’s wish list doesn’t feel like a clear-cut “real world” need anymore.
This being said, raising tax revenue is still on the list of agenda items, but based on the rhetoric surrounding the various proposals being floated in the public “ether,” the new administration seems less interested in raising actual tax revenue than it does in targeting wealth and the wealthy in specific but inefficient attempts to engineer a type of enhanced equality between economic classes.
I think when most Americans think of the federal tax system, they use the same frame of reference used to think about household finances, businesses or even state government budgets. All of these types of financial actors are required to be mindful of their cash flow resources when they make and implement spending decisions. The federal government, however, operates in an environment in which they borrow with endless latitude, backed by the money creation power of the Fed and a huge inherent demand for the bonds it uses to finance itself.
As the Biden administration’s agenda further disconnects spending from revenue, the tax code seems to be viewed as more of a social engineering mechanism than an actual source of revenue. In my opinion, this is a distinct change from the tax policy of even the Obama administration and a radical departure of the way tax policy was viewed by the last administration.
I don’t think the agenda of the Biden administration has been subtle in its reveal; it will grow the government at every opportunity. How this plays out for the markets and economy over time may be unlike any other policy environment experienced by most investors.
