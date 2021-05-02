Mind on Money: A new federal policy environment is emerging

The highly significant first 100 days of the Biden presidency is now behind us, and like President Trump and President Obama before him, President Biden has provided a decent level of insight into the type of economic and financial policy thinking we can expect from this administration.

From an economic policy perspective, the president has, for the most part, shown himself to be a fairly conventional tax and spend progressive politician. President Biden clearly believes in the power of the federal government to make a difference in the lives of Americans and has proposed a dizzying number of programs through his primary legislative initiatives.

Out of the gate, the first seminal piece of legislation coming out of the new administration was the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Beyond the highest profile parts of the plan, such as sending federal stimulus checks to many American households, the legislation also included financial support for state governments and public schools, as well as provided enhanced unemployment payments for a longer period of time and created a larger refundable (which means the money is sent out even if no tax was paid or owed) child tax credit. While the administration attempted to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation, this change was ultimately, and appropriately, removed from the bill, which was passed through the budget reconciliation process.