Mind on Money: A welcome return to a long-term focus

The Dow is even more concentrated, with Apple and Microsoft alone accounting for about 14% of that index. So, when we are following and evaluating the “market” in a very real way we are largely following a few companies who appear fairly well situated to endure the pandemic response.

Going beyond the composition of the “market” in general, it's difficult to overstate the level of financial support being provided to the financial markets by the Federal Reserve during the COVID-19 crisis. Not only did the Federal Reserve declare the possibility of an unlimited expansion of the money supply during the crisis, it also announced it was expanding its market-related activities into commercial mortgages and even corporate bonds. While I don’t know if the Fed has actually affected any purchases (support) of these types of securities, just the mere possibility that it could is likely sufficient to provide impetus for securities of all types to move higher, which they have.

And finally, in its base form, stocks in general are a discounting mechanism, which means investors are primarily looking forward in an attempt to discern not just what is happening, but rather what will happen over the next quarter, year, five years, etc.