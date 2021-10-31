Mind on Money: ABLE accounts offer opportunities, but need careful consideration

First, contributions to an ABLE account are limited to $15,000 annually, and this includes any amount rolled over from the 529. So, if the individual with the ABLE account is regularly contributing to the account in order to manage their countable resources, the rollover could end having unintended consequences leading to a temporary loss in benefits and some careful math is required.

Second, the tax law also provides some flexibility for disabled beneficiaries of 529 plans. If the individual is unable to conduct “substantial gainful activity because of his or her physical or mental condition,” the IRS allows non-education related distributions from the 529 without tax penalty, the gains in the plan would however, still be subject to income tax.

Third, 529 plans are most commonly owned and funded by parents, and ABLE accounts must be owned by the individual with a disability. As a Dad, I like this control function, but also ABLE accounts are subject to Medicaid recuperation at the end of the life of the owner, and 529 account being actually owned by the parents are both not countable for government benefits and not subject to recuperation.

In consideration of the many planning issues related to this topic, I think a careful and cautious planning approach is warranted. The rules regarding these accounts can be technical, so families should consult qualified tax, financial and legal planning resources in regard to these complex topics.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Prior to investing in a 529 Plan investors should consider whether the investor's or designated beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for investments in such state's qualified tuition program. Withdrawals used for qualified expenses are federally tax free. Tax treatment at the state level may vary. Please consult with your tax advisor before investing. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0