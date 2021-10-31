Mind on Money: ABLE accounts offer opportunities, but need careful consideration

ABLE accounts are specially created tax deferred accounts created to enable individuals with disabilities to accumulate funds to be used to benefit themselves in a variety of qualified ways. An extremely important feature of the ABLE account is that funds held in the account are not considered countable resources for determining eligibility for resource-based government assistance programs.
When the ABLE law passed, this feature solved a considerable problem for many families of individuals with disabilities who wanted to save and plan for their loved one’s future but were concerned that doing so would interfere with their eligibility for many life enhancing benefits available from the State.
ABLE accounts are available to be set up by individuals experiencing a disability before age 26, which is straight forward for families with a loved one diagnosed with a variety of disabilities present from birth. But what about families with children who manifest a disability later in childhood? The ABLE account is built on the same tax code “chassis” as the college savings 529 account, and the two types of accounts shares some commonality regarding tax treatment.
What if however, before the disability emerged the family had saved and invested in a 529 college savings account, and now it appears the child is likely not going to use the funds for college costs?
Well, the Tax Reform and Jobs Act of 2018 answered some of this question, but as the rule-making regarding the new law was defined, other questions and possible planning prospects also emerged.
The major change in this tax law was that it enabled balances in 529 accounts to be “rolled over” to an ABLE account, if the beneficiary of the 529 account is eligible for an ABLE account due to a disability. This change addressed a serious concern of many families which had accumulated funds in a college savings 529 which appeared to be “trapped” under tax penalty.
The tax-free distribution rules regarding an ABLE account are more flexible than the traditional 529 plan, as ABLE accounts can be distributed for Qualified Disability Expenses which may include expenses related to education, housing, transportation, employment training and support, assistive technology, personal support services, health care expenses, financial management and administrative services.
Qualified (tax free) distributions for college savings 529 plans, on the other hand, include only tuition and fees, technology, books and supplies and room and board while enrolled at in post-secondary education, although the law regarding qualified distributions was recently expanded to also include K-12 tuition and limited student loan pay offs.
On the surface it appears as if the 529 to ABLE rollover solves some problems, and indeed it does, but before deciding to complete this process, parents and caregivers may want to tap the brakes and consider a couple of issues.
First, contributions to an ABLE account are limited to $15,000 annually, and this includes any amount rolled over from the 529. So, if the individual with the ABLE account is regularly contributing to the account in order to manage their countable resources, the rollover could end having unintended consequences leading to a temporary loss in benefits and some careful math is required.
Second, the tax law also provides some flexibility for disabled beneficiaries of 529 plans. If the individual is unable to conduct “substantial gainful activity because of his or her physical or mental condition,” the IRS allows non-education related distributions from the 529 without tax penalty, the gains in the plan would however, still be subject to income tax.
Third, 529 plans are most commonly owned and funded by parents, and ABLE accounts must be owned by the individual with a disability. As a Dad, I like this control function, but also ABLE accounts are subject to Medicaid recuperation at the end of the life of the owner, and 529 account being actually owned by the parents are both not countable for government benefits and not subject to recuperation.
In consideration of the many planning issues related to this topic, I think a careful and cautious planning approach is warranted. The rules regarding these accounts can be technical, so families should consult qualified tax, financial and legal planning resources in regard to these complex topics.
