Mind on Money: Add U.S. Dollar Index to numbers to watch

Most of the time when a market pundit or reporter refers to the “value of the dollar,” they are doing so in the context of an indicator called the U.S. Dollar Index. The U.S. Dollar Index is a computation of the relative value of the U.S. dollar versus a basket of other important world currencies. Fifty percent of this index value is based on the value of the dollar versus the euro. The “par” value of the U.S. Dollar Index is $100; index values over this value indicate an appreciation in the relative value of the dollar, and index values under $100 indicate the opposite. The U.S. Dollar Index can provide a decent view into the perception of U.S. government and Federal Reserve policy, but like all market indicators it is also subject to short term volatility and speculation, which makes it a less than perfect tool.