Mind on Money: Addressing students loans in mid-life

Although the work my team at Oak Partners does is mostly concentrated with clients in their mid-50s to mid-70s, we do work throughout the age and financial spectrum. Our primary prerequisite when helping a family is simply “intent.”

In the work we do with younger families, I am beginning to see a phenomenon which I believe is a result of the timing in the rapid growth in the cost of college over the past couple decades. This new financial planning challenge is in helping families in their early- to mid-40s who are wanting to focus on saving for their own kids' college, and eventually retirement, but who are still dealing with their own student loans from college.

When considering student loans, I tend to view them as 10- to 15-year balance sheet items, and my experience is these loans are typically paid off for most people sometime in the early- to mid-30s. So, discovering families in their early- to mid-40s who are wanting to prepare for their own children’s college, as well as take stock of their retirement goals, is tricky.

Since I have run into this issue a couple times over the past few months, I’ve been contemplating the “why,” and researching strategies to deal with this topic.