Mind on Money: An agenda for a fulfilling retirement

I’ve been getting a fair level of “sass” about my performance at a recent Oak Partners halftime market and economic update event. Apparently, I spent close to 30 enthusiastic minutes on the “inverted yield curve” slide of the presentation and didn’t notice the glazed over eyes (I’m sure everyone was just sleepy from the filets). If you were in the room, I apologize. I just get a little too excited about such things from time to time. Well, I had good time.

Back in the office, however, on a day-to-day basis I have in fact been very focused on the interest rate (bond) markets over the past few months. As we’ve discussed earlier, and apparently in excess, when short term bonds traded to yield more than long term bonds a couple of weeks ago, called an inverted yield curve, many in the financial press began the drum beat of recession.

This is because seven of the nine post World War II recessions have been preceded by this market phenomenon, and if this inversion persists long enough, I am concerned the inversion could go from being a recession signal to an actual recession cause as bank lending slows down.

Beyond the theoretical though, my job is to help clients manage investments and retirements in the real world. In the real world, the conventional financial planning wisdom tells us that, depending on the age of a retiree, a sustainable retirement income should be based on distributing from 3.5% to 5% of an investor’s portfolio on an annual basis.

The problem with this wisdom of course, is that in the investment world right now the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond is 1.47% (Bloomberg). The 10-year U.S. Treasury kind of sets the tone for interest rates across the bond market spectrum, which means 10 years after the financial crisis of 2008-2009, investors, advisers and planners still don’t have the straight forward traditional tools to build a sustainable retirement income source for retirees.

Does this mean we just skip retirement? No, from observing my retired clients, parents and in-laws I can say that retirement is awesome and definitely not to be skipped. Which begs the question, with crazy invested yield curves, negative yields in Europe and Japan, and 10-year interest rates in U.S. at 1.47%, how do we pull this whole thing off?

Well it definitely takes some strategy and an open mind. The approach we have adopted in my practice involves what we call a retirement ladder.

The retirement ladder positions assets in tranches to be used as retirement income for certain periods of time. For example, the first five years of retirement income (based on the 3.5% to 5% guidelines) is held in money markets and very short-term bonds. The second five years of income might be held in longer term bonds or financial products designed to pay predictable income.

After the two five-year tranches, funds that won’t be needed for income needs for at least 10 years are invested in dividend paying or growth stocks, understanding that over most 10-year periods the stock market has tended toward positive performance. Stock dividends are used to support the shorter-term tranches if needed.

On a periodic basis, based on market performance the ladder is adjusted, so as years pass and funds are distributed for income, funds from the stock portion of the portfolio move into more stable tranches so that money invested in stocks is able to maintain a 10-year time horizon.

This type of strategy does take some maintenance, and the emotional ability to accept spending down shorter term tranches, but I feel that by maintaining a 10-year perspective on the stock market investors are better able to endure market volatility and maintain a balanced approach toward market risk.

Of course life goes on regardless of what the financial market subjects us to. With a little creativity and planning a fulfilling retirement can stay on the agenda.