Mind on Money: Any positives about negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates can occur in two ways. First in the bond market, which in my opinion is the more likely scenario in the U.S., and it can occur in the banking system with short term interest rates set by the Federal Reserve, where things get a bit more interesting to think about.

On the bond market level, I think negative interest rates can make a bit more “sense.” Huge financial actors such as banks, pensions, corporations etc. can be awash in capital and need a place to store it. They can’t just store sums in the billions in the bank, and they can’t stuff it in a mattress so I can envision a situation where these institutions would be more concerned with return of capital, than they are with a return on capital. Other concerns like liquidity, access and safety could conceivably overshadow the need for a yield. So, bonds with negative yields to maturity are still strange but are at least plausible.

On the banking level however, negative interest rates can cause all kinds of unintended consequences. If the Fed cut short term interest rates below zero, theoretically the money we all keep in the bank would cost the bank money to store and they would of course pass this cost onto the savers, probably in the form of fees to start. I can think of a few savers who would have very difficult emotional adjustment period if this occurs.