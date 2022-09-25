Mind on Money: Autumn is financial aid season

For family members of high school seniors, I know this column may seem premature, but it actually isn’t. While we are only a little over a month into the new school year, it’s time to start getting serious about college applications and college financing, which is why the 2023-2024 FAFSA application goes live on Oct. 1 of this year.

For those who aren’t aware of the “FAFSA,” this acronym describes the online student loan application system managed by the U.S. Department of Education. The federal government uses the FAFSA process to award various types of student aid and student loan programs, and colleges and universities will often use the output of this process to consider and award needs-based financial aid, and in some cases will require the FAFSA for even merit-based aid awards. So, long story short, if you’ve got a college bound student in the family, the FAFSA is probably in your near future.

In addition, with the recent student loan forgiveness program revealed through executive action from the Biden White House, borrowing for college just became a lot more attractive. While the headline potential to have up to $20,000 of existing student debt forgiven got all the attention, inside this executive order was also the option of using an income-based repayment plan for future student loan repayment.

While the details of this repayment option are a bit technical, it essentially caps payments on student loans to 5% of the borrower’s future income and then forgives the debt after 20 years of payments. So, using a little logic, it doesn’t matter if a student/family borrows $20,000 or $200,000 in student loans, the eventual payment on the debt will be the same and the loan will be forgiven on the same schedule. Anyone who doesn’t see the moral hazard with future college costs, which are likely to go through the roof as a result of this fresh inflow of capital, is just being naive.

Sure, my libertarian sensibilities are highly offended by this program, and using the HEROES Act, which was designed to help military and first responder families impacted by the 9/11 attacks, to introduce this program feels downright cynical, but my job is to help families plan for and meet their long-term financial goals. Because at this point it doesn’t seem like any impacted party will be willing or able to claim standing to challenge this new rule in court, it’s time to cut through the politics and learn how to advise families on using this program. Besides, even families that feel well-prepared for the cost of college may find the cost targets used in their planning are outdated, as this program pushes education costs higher, putting borrowing back on the radar.

Which brings us back the FAFSA. I’ve completed for the process for my own family and assisted with the completion of many other FAFSAs over the years. In my experience, even for the most practiced, this is at least a three-hour ordeal. I also find it charming that the Department of Education labors under the delusion that your student will be completing this process for themselves. Maybe you’re a tougher parental task master than I am, and your 18-year-old will be gathering financial docs and completing this process for themselves, and if that happens let me know, I will honor you, but my reality has been this is a Saturday morning down the drain for Mom or Dad, so let’s put on the coffee and “get 'er done.”

First, the security features of studentaid.gov are absolutely maddening. When I look at the last login created for my son, there are 10 different user names, emails, passwords, security questions and PINs I have written down to access the site. So, my first piece of advice is to write down all the security information requested by the site and store it somewhere safe. Chances are this is not a one session process, and the site also boots users out after a short period of inactivity. I have seen more families get disrupted by the site’s security process than any other roadblock.

Next, you will need the student’s Social Security number/card; driver’s license; 2021 tax return; parent’s 2021 tax return; records of student or parent non-taxable income, such as child support or disability income; student and parent bank statements; student and parent investment company statements; student and parent 529 statements; and records for unique family situations such as parental separation. In a split parent household, the parent most responsible for the student’s cost of college will be the parent completing the form.

While the full advice required to comfortably complete this process is beyond the scope of this column, I will say don’t over think the questions on the form. Answer simply and record the data as requested for the day the form is being completed. And feel free to email me if you get caught up; I’m glad to offer some moral support and guidance.