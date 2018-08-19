The US economy is growing at the fastest sustained growth rate in a decade, unemployment is now at a historical low, corporate profits can only be described as strong, interest rates have started rising and are somewhat stable at a higher but comfortable level (a good thing), tax policy is pro-business and the regulatory climate has improved.
These are some nice tailwinds, and the stock market seemed to have anticipated this sweet spot by moving higher last year. But investing is always a what-have-you-done-lately game, and despite all of the fore-mentioned trends, the markets have remained fairly range bound during 2018.
This makes me a little nervous. In my experience, when investors stop being impressed by good news, markets tend to start reacting to bad news with more volatility. While we haven’t experienced any extreme volatility this year, when I see the market reacting negatively to issues like the Turkish lira I start to take notice.
On the surface, the financial crisis in Turkey which manifested in the news late last week seems fairly innocuous. Like other emerging market economies, Turkey has borrowed money payable in U.S. dollars. As interest rates have continued to rise in the U.S., and as the U.S. economy has experienced sustained growth the U.S. dollar has gained value in world currency markets.
A strong dollar is problematic for borrowers in emerging market nations as it can make dollar denominated debts more expensive to repay. In the case of Turkey, the Turkish central bank has resisted raising interest rates, despite strong growth and rising inflation in that nation. These policy missteps have caused the Turkish lira, their local currency, to lose value at the same time the dollar is rising, creating a kind of double whammy. This is not a good thing, but it’s hardly unique, and, to be frank, not all that pertinent to the US economy and stock market.
Yet, we see the U.S. financial market reacting by picking up volatility in the last week. Sure, President Trump is involved as well, with tweets and threats of sanctions over what I would consider minor political issues, but we should be accustomed to this type of noise by now.
With all this mind, with stock indexes down 1 percent as of Aug. 14, I find myself scratching my head. And then I remember my column from a few weeks ago regarding global debt levels, rising interest rates and the uncharted territory the world finds itself in.
In that column I addressed the concerns of International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde regarding global debt levels at record levels. My conclusion in that column, I will now reiterate in this column. In a highly indebted global economy, small cracks in strange places have the ability to snowball into larger issues that become difficult to manage or control.
I am not saying this is happening in Turkey. What I am saying is when debt reaches the levels being experienced around the world today, investors need to be aware and mindful of strange and exotic financial risks wherever they might emerge.
As Americans, we can be a bit myopic, but unfortunately as investors at this point in history in order to prudently manage risk we all have to remain as situationally aware on a global level as possible.