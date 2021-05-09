Mind on Money: Be on guard for financial scammers

One of the most tragic incidents, and the one that inspired this column, occurred when the family member of someone close to me was contacted by phone from someone representing themselves as the IRS. The IRS impersonator told the victim his social security number had been used to rent a car that ended up abandoned in another state known for drug and money laundering. To make a long story short, the victim was told his bank account had been compromised due to the issue and that his money had to be moved to an IRS safe account to protect his assets. You can guess how it ended from here, and the poor victim ended up being defrauded out of the money he had saved to buy a home.

The IRS seems to be the agency du jour this year for impersonators, and as I was writing this column another scam email purporting to be the IRS was shown to me. The email was requesting bank information for a tax refund, and looked so authentic the only way to tell it was fraudulent was to hover over the embedded hyper link in the email to see the web browser was actually pointing to a non-government website.