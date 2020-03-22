Mind on Money: Be prepared for opportunity

Sometimes the price of freedom is doing what we have been asked, so we don’t have to do what we are told. These unprecedented times call for an unprecedented steadfastness in our collective decision making. I have faith Americans will begrudgingly but quickly rise to the challenge.

Individuals, families, healthcare pros, companies and governments are all tasked with things none of us want to do. I think we all know what we have ahead of us, we now just need to get to it so we can get past it.

From the perspective of an investor, the current financial market environment can only be described as brutal. On a primal level, the stock market over the short term can function as a gigantic and high-profile social barometer. We all feel crabby, scared and exhausted, could we expect anything else from the market?

In the presence of overwhelming emotion, however, as investors we are tasked with an attempt to be logical. For investors using stock market-based investments properly, none of the money invested in stocks before the crisis should have been needed for cash or spending needs for many years. So, a long-term perspective can still be in place, and should provide some reassurance.

