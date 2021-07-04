Mind on Money: Be sure to plan for potential Medicare 'surcharge'

The incident that prompted me to remind readers about this issue involved a client whose story provides a good overview of why IRMAA is becoming more and more of an issue.

The client is a widow and retired Indiana teacher. Her income is derived from her Indiana state teacher’s pension and Social Security. She is comfortable, but views herself as middle income, and like many educators, makes frugal financial decisions.

Because of her frugality, she has not needed to take funds from her IRAs, and these accounts have continued to grow since she retired a few years ago. Next year, however, she will be required to take distributions (RMDs) from her IRAs due to her turning 72. The RMDs are the problem.

Because the client files a single tax return, the first IRMAA income threshold is only $88,000. With her pension, Social Security and RMD she will be well over this level, and if no planning is put in place, she will experience a total premium surcharge of $72 a month. Now, I know $72 a month isn’t going to put anyone in the poor house, but it will impact her budget, and it quite frankly is just irritating. What really concerns me, however, is the first income threshold for IRMAA is fairly narrow, and if her MAGI were to exceed $111,000 the surcharge is increased to $181 per month, which could impact her spending decisions.