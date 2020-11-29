Mind on Money: Being thankful in challenging times

Giving thanks in a year like 2020 surely presents more challenge than any other time I have endured in my 50 years of life. COVID has impacted so many of us in so many ways it would be understandable to be feeling less than thankful this year.

Even as I write this column, several people who are dear to me are fighting or recovering from the fight with this illness. Tragically some have not won, and for the loved ones of those enduring serious battles with COVID, this weekend of giving thanks may seem understandably strained.

This pandemic also has some choosing to spend this holiday weekend, traditionally spent feasting with loved ones who have often returned from far and wide, alone or with much smaller groups than usual. Loneliness can be painful and giving thanks through the haze of this pain may be justifiably hard as well.

As my wife and I were doing a Zoom call with my Spanish “exchange daughter” in her dorm room in Pamplona last weekend, however, I was reminded Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday. When I think about it, no other nation I am aware of takes half a week off from work specifically to be thankful for their blessings. If any reader knows of one, please pass it along.