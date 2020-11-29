Mind on Money: Being thankful in challenging times

Giving thanks in a year like 2020 surely presents more challenge than any other time I have endured in my 50 years of life. COVID has impacted so many of us in so many ways it would be understandable to be feeling less than thankful this year.
Even as I write this column, several people who are dear to me are fighting or recovering from the fight with this illness. Tragically some have not won, and for the loved ones of those enduring serious battles with COVID, this weekend of giving thanks may seem understandably strained.
This pandemic also has some choosing to spend this holiday weekend, traditionally spent feasting with loved ones who have often returned from far and wide, alone or with much smaller groups than usual. Loneliness can be painful and giving thanks through the haze of this pain may be justifiably hard as well.
As my wife and I were doing a Zoom call with my Spanish “exchange daughter” in her dorm room in Pamplona last weekend, however, I was reminded Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday. When I think about it, no other nation I am aware of takes half a week off from work specifically to be thankful for their blessings. If any reader knows of one, please pass it along.
So if Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday, then in a this difficult year I will choose to view it through a uniquely American lens, and despite the best efforts of those who may not appreciate the pure brilliance of the American ideal, I am relentlessly grateful to be an American. So, let’s use this American perspective to ponder our prosperity, and in doing so we may be able to recharge some of our gratitude during these dark times.
COVID is a relentless challenge, and attempting to navigate the risks presented by this pandemic requires very deliberate decision making as well as careful execution of those decisions. By providing strong, detailed guidance, as opposed to sweeping and overbearing mandates, the State of Indiana demonstrates that trust and reason can be just as important to a citizen’s relationship with its government as health and safety. While being safe is certainly paramount to our physical form, being trusted validates the spirit. By entrusting decisions down to the local and individual level, the State of Indiana is acknowledging liberty as fundamental to wellbeing, and for this I am thankful.
I believe the essential reason why America occupies its leadership position among nations is our American ability to accept risks and innovate through challenges. These two attributes dominate our entire shared history and are the source material for how we put a person on the moon, rallied our economic and industrial strength to resist the dark forces of fascism and communism, and in due course how we will beat COVID out of relevancy.
To solve the COVID problem, the power of our scientific innovators has been unleashed, underwritten by our collective will as represented by the federal government. In the ultimate public/private partnership, private sector doctors and researchers went to work, and the government absorbed the risks no private company could take independently. The result will be the delivery of a vaccine, far faster than those who doubt America ever thought it could arrive. We are currently witnessing the American spirit of innovation at its finest, and for this I am thankful.
When I was learning to drive, the instructor taught when we were sleepy and driving, we should turn on talk radio, not music, to stay awake. And his secret tip was, turn on talk radio we didn’t agree with, and that would really keep us going. Now there are whole industries built on this concept. Cable news and social media divide us in order to keep our attention for the benefit of their business models. Despite being divided along thought lines like no other time, and despite the strangest election I’ve ever observed, the reins of power for the strongest government and military ever known is once again proceeding as it always has, efficiently and peacefully. In America we work out our differences in the public square, the ballot box and the court room, not on the battlefield, and for this I am thankful.
While the times have challenged us this year, I believe gratitude remains fundamental to achieving prosperity. So, I will choose to be thankful this year, on reflection I hope all of us find many reasons to do so as well. One reason we all share is the privilege of being in America at this moment. Happy Thanksgiving.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.
