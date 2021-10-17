Mind on Money: Better employment numbers may be coming

Economics has oft been called the “dismal science,” apparently attempting to build mathematical models to explain complex human behavior isn’t fun for everyone. Who knew? Perhaps now we see why, as I think we are living through a period that can best be described as frustrating for those among us who attempt to forecast our economy.

In most situations where bizarre decision-making leads to unintended consequences I like to blame the usual primary culprit, (no, not teenage children) a.k.a. the federal government. To be sure, the government does bear some blame here. In my opinion the enhanced COVID unemployment benefits went on way too long, as over time people lose skills and run the risk of getting caught in a cycle of stagnation. This combined with government announcements about employer-based vaccine mandates likely took the edge off for some potential job seekers.

While we are playing the blame game, however, COVID itself surely makes the list. Surrounding the payroll survey period of August and early September the Delta variant was making headlines as cases were surging in almost every region of the U.S. For potential workers who were wanting to wait out the pandemic at home, hitting the pause button for a couple more weeks was likely making sense.