Mind on Money: Bond market is "the adult in the room'

What we heard this week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded exactly to me like the rationalization an exasperated young parent might give while their toddler lays under the table screaming in a restaurant.

“Well, we know little Johnny is screaming in public and kicking the table, but the poor little guy missed his nap this afternoon and he’s cranky.”

The economic version being, sure, we expect the economy to grow at an above average rate this year, and unemployment is already trending lower, with the remaining pockets of unemployment being predictably in the service sector in regions subjected to more burdensome COVID restrictions, but we are going to keep interest rates at zero for three more years and continue to “print” $120 billion in new money a month to buy bonds.

In our little analogy, lets call the Fed the parent, the stock market the toddler and the rest of the adults in the room the bond market. Sure, Johnny can be slipped a brownie to eat under the table to quiet him down for a while, but all that sugar is just going to key him up even more in about 10 minutes. And ultimately if our young parent friends don’t learn how to effectively parent Johnny, 10 years from now we’ll be in real trouble. So, the other adults in the room quietly role their eyes and finish their meal quickly before the kid breaks down again.