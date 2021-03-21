Mind on Money: Bond market is "the adult in the room'

Toddlers, teenagers and investors. With my oldest daughter on the threshold of 27 and my youngest son at 11, it feels like I’ve been raising kids for a long time. It's fascinating how the lessons learned from parenthood sometimes come into play when navigating financial markets.
Everybody in a family wants some level of control. I have noticed toddlers tend to use noise when attempting to gain control over a situation, while teenagers on the other hand specialize in silent brooding. Both techniques are just a form of tantrum. As one of the adults in the room, I know it’s important we parents try not to react to the various forms of childhood rage, which is easier said than done, because we all know when a parent reacts emotionally, situations tend to escalate quickly.
Despite the almost compulsive efforts to assert control over situations, I have found the unhealthiest turn of events for toddlers and teenagers happens when the actual parental control structure breaks down. Regardless of parenting situation, parents in control make the strongest families, and kids of all ages are more secure and confident when they feel their parents are truly in command on a big picture level. Which brings us back to investors.
After almost 12 years of extremely accommodating monetary policy, the Federal Reserve and the financial markets have settled into a relationship that very much resembles the relationship between indulging parents and a group of toddlers and teenagers.
What we heard this week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded exactly to me like the rationalization an exasperated young parent might give while their toddler lays under the table screaming in a restaurant.
“Well, we know little Johnny is screaming in public and kicking the table, but the poor little guy missed his nap this afternoon and he’s cranky.”
The economic version being, sure, we expect the economy to grow at an above average rate this year, and unemployment is already trending lower, with the remaining pockets of unemployment being predictably in the service sector in regions subjected to more burdensome COVID restrictions, but we are going to keep interest rates at zero for three more years and continue to “print” $120 billion in new money a month to buy bonds.
In our little analogy, lets call the Fed the parent, the stock market the toddler and the rest of the adults in the room the bond market. Sure, Johnny can be slipped a brownie to eat under the table to quiet him down for a while, but all that sugar is just going to key him up even more in about 10 minutes. And ultimately if our young parent friends don’t learn how to effectively parent Johnny, 10 years from now we’ll be in real trouble. So, the other adults in the room quietly role their eyes and finish their meal quickly before the kid breaks down again.
Back in our economic world, the stock market has learned how to throw a dangerous tantrum every time the Fed even hints it might pull back on its easy money policies, while the bond market quietly but consistently attempts to price in reality.
U.S. stocks remain near all time highs, vaccinations are accelerating in most states and soon it will be unworkable for even the most burdensome state governments to maintain COVID restrictions. The federal government is clearly using the “let no crisis go to waste” playbook to deliver trillions in targeted additional liquidity and stimulus to political pet projects and allies. All signs point to lower unemployment and a resumption of organically increasing wages soon.
Yet, Mom and Dad keeping handing Johnny brownies under the table. What could go wrong? Well, that rabbit hole is best explored over a nice bourbon on a Friday night, but I can say that when the warning signals start flashing, they will come from the bond market.
Since Jan. 1, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond has nearly doubled (source: Bloomberg) without the Fed making any policy changes. After bond yields come inflation, and when our Fed parents lose control of these behavioral issues, tantrums step up to a whole new level.
