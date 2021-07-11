Mind on Money: Bond market produces a surprise

The form of these footsteps is an absolutely precipitous drop in yields from roughly 1.6% in mid-June to an alarmingly low 1.28% as I write this column (source: Bloomberg). To analogize this in stock market terms, its roughly the equivalent move of about 4,000 points down on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in only two weeks, which we can all agree would have gotten everyone’s attention. The question that now must be asked is, what does this mean?

Yields go up when markets expect economic growth to ensue or continue. On the flip side, yields go down when markets anticipate diminishing growth or even recession. With the job market roaring back, supply chains healing and consumers emerging from their COVID dens with money to spend, the obvious expectation was growth. So much for the obvious; let’s look at some potential culprits.

As usual, at the top of our list for potentially screwing things up is Washington. Political bias aside, as an endeavoring policy observer I can only describe the economic policy rhetoric coming out of Washington right now as, well, just bad. Huge confusing multi-trillion-dollar spending initiatives, running around the world trying to generate excitement for a global corporate minimum tax, failing anti-trust actions on big tech. It's all just kind of a mess, but fortunately it’s also kind of an ineffective mess. Investors know every day we get closer to August is a day we get closer to the Congressional recess, which means we also get closer to the campaign season for the mid-terms when theoretically some logic should prevail. So, beyond the words coming out of Washington, the actual action is comparably sane and likely not enough, in my opinion, for the bond market to ramp up the recession trade.