Mind on Money: Bumpy market ride may have some road left to run

My brother-in-law in Cincinnati called me. He doesn’t call that often so I made sure to answer.

“Hey, I heard you were coming down this weekend,” he said. “Would it be possible for you to bring that big trailer you have? I need to move something from the shop to my house.”

“Sure,” I replied, “What are we moving?”

“Oh, no,” was the answer. “I want you to be surprised when you get here; I’m sure it’ll fit on the trailer.”

I was intrigued.

My brother-in-law is a compete paradox. By day he is the strait-laced city manager of an affluent medium-sized municipality in southern Ohio. By night he plays in a punk rock band and creates abstract paintings. We have had many adventures together.

I arrived as planned at his city maintenance shop on Saturday morning with the trailer, to find him and a maintenance worker cooing over what can best be described as a rusted, tangled hunk of steel resembling an automobile.

The heap of metal appeared to be a 1990ish Honda Accord, with no windows, no lights, no dashboard and one seat. Whatever color the beast had started its life as was no longer, as the whole thing had been spray-painted black, clearly right over the rust, in a very amateur body job.

Shocked, I asked, “What the (expletive) is that?”

“It’s a derby car, isn’t it awesome? I’ve always wanted one,” was his answer.

Well, apparently Russian President Vladimir Putin has long desired a wreck as well, only instead of something simple like a half-demolished Honda Accord, the Russians appear to want to “go big” by craving to control the unstable nation called Ukraine, located on Russia’s southeast border.

Meaning no offense to any Ukrainians, the nation of Ukraine itself is by most standards a crash-up derby car. Newly independent after the breakup of the Soviet Union, wracked by government corruption, caught in a seven-year civil war waged between ethnic and language-divergent factions and flirting with a foreign public debt crisis (source: Financial Times), the country suffers from persistent poverty, and alternating slow growth or recession. The nation’s small economy, based considerably on agriculture, produces high unemployment and suffers from high energy prices (source: CIA World Factbook). By many outside observations, Ukraine is a difficult place to live.

Like a sort of post break-up bad relationship, for some reason, however, Russia appears to want more from Ukraine. News reports now say 120,000 Russian troops are massed on the Ukrainian border, and some sort of military incursion appears imminent. What a mess.

Now, this is not a national security column, and I am not going to delve deeply into the complexity of this crisis. Open ground war between mechanized powers in Europe, however, has not happened in a very long time. If open conflict does break out between Ukraine and Russia, it will be very high profile here in the U.S., it will be very politically divisive here in the U.S. (like we need more of that), and it is the perfect type of headline to scare the daylights out of investors and financial markets.

In a true fundamental sense, however, from an economic point of view, will conflict between Russia and Ukraine impact the U.S. economy and post-COVID recovery? My assessment is, not likely.

The primary risk would result from some sort of escalation beyond Ukraine on behalf of Russia or an active miliary response from the U.S. and its NATO allies. In this regard, envisioning an escalation for me is hard. The Russia/Ukraine situation is very specific to that relationship, and U.S. rhetoric and recent action leaves no hints at military escalation.

This doesn’t mean the headline-driven angst may not continue to roil U.S. markets over the next few weeks. With interest rates going up soon, and quantitative tightening as well, I’m not going to say the Ukrainian crisis could be an outright buying opportunity, but for the right investors a few opportunities may emerge out of the resulting volatility.

For us longer term investors, we may need to hold onto something solid and skip the daily log-in to gaze at the ole 401(k) for a few weeks. The bumpy market ride we’ve been on for the past few weeks may have some road left to run.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

