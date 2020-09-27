Mind on Money: Can we learn tomorrow's lessons today?

Ah, the beauty of hindsight, possibly life’s best teacher and also perhaps the most effective tool of my wife, who relishes the phrase “I told you so.”
Of course, as a teacher, hindsight is extremely valuable but not perfect. First, as we all know, “hindsight is always 20/20,” and those who relish too much in the act of being right, can be prone to developing confirmation bias and missing opportunities to embrace new experiences. And second, hindsight is in fact, hindsight, and leaves most of us struggling with identifying new life lessons in the present. As an investor, however, hindsight as a learning tool is invaluable.
It seems after every adverse macro-market event there are the inevitable books telling us how someone smart saw the writing on the wall, and was able to avoid or even profit from the collective ignorance or mass delusion of the rest of us.
Yes, it was foolish that people with no real estate investing skills were flipping homes in California with zero down for massive profits in 2005 to 2008. Of course, it was foolish mortgage companies were financing these shenanigans and then bundling the risky mortgages into complex products which were gorged on by banks, insurance companies and pension funds across America. In retrospect it seems so clear this was disaster waiting to happen, but at the time, the magnitude of the 2008 financial crisis was a bit harder to discern.
Going back a little further, with hindsight, of course, it was foolish internet companies like pets.com and stamps.com, having no revenue and burning investor cash like twigs in a bonfire, were able to list their shares on the NASDAQ and achieve hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars in stock market value during the 1999-2000 dot.com bubble.
At the time, we might have even known there was no logic in the scenario in which a company selling dog food online had a sock puppet commercial costing millions during the Super Bowl, but at the time we just laughed at the witty little critter.
With the benefit of hindsight, we can look at this prior irrationality and feel so smug in our hard-gained wisdom, but will we be able to identify events that may serve as the hindsight of tomorrow as they are unfolding? Enter Nikola.
First, let me clearly state. I am not an expert on Nikola. There are likely to be strong opinions and legal battles regarding this company for some time. I am offering no recommendations regarding this stock.
If you are not aware of this story, Nikola is a company purporting to have developed a line of electric and hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles, or said simply, the future of transportation. I myself was seduced by their Badger pick-up truck concept, and one early Sunday morning almost put a deposit down on the truck from my phone while lying in bed.
What stopped me at the time was the website’s vagueness of when I would get my beautiful Badger truck, and a distinct feeling that perhaps the truck was truly too good to be true. As it turns out, maybe hindsight gifted me with intuition this time.
The Nikola story itself is fantastic. A startup company purporting to have figured out how to use hydrogen for energy, solving much of the world’s energy and environmental challenges. Their website shows beautiful, smart vehicles of the future, all totally clean and totally green. Unfortunately, what looks like photos on the website are actually computer graphic “mock-ups,” and the world is beginning to suspect no actual vehicles exist or are likely to exist anytime soon.
All these inconsistencies, however, did not stop Nikola stock from achieving a $40 billion market cap earlier this year, and while the story is not over yet, the writing is on the wall.
The reason I bring the Nikola story up, is to bring attention to the type of market environment that makes a tale like this even possible. At some point in the future we may look back at the current stock market cycle in a search for new lessons. At that time, I hope we aren’t equating the Nikola Badger pickup truck with the pets.com sock puppet and saying “we should have known.”
This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax or legal advice. We suggest that you discuss your specific situation with a qualified tax or legal advisor. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.
