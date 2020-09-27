Mind on Money: Can we learn tomorrow's lessons today?

What stopped me at the time was the website’s vagueness of when I would get my beautiful Badger truck, and a distinct feeling that perhaps the truck was truly too good to be true. As it turns out, maybe hindsight gifted me with intuition this time.

The Nikola story itself is fantastic. A startup company purporting to have figured out how to use hydrogen for energy, solving much of the world’s energy and environmental challenges. Their website shows beautiful, smart vehicles of the future, all totally clean and totally green. Unfortunately, what looks like photos on the website are actually computer graphic “mock-ups,” and the world is beginning to suspect no actual vehicles exist or are likely to exist anytime soon.

All these inconsistencies, however, did not stop Nikola stock from achieving a $40 billion market cap earlier this year, and while the story is not over yet, the writing is on the wall.

The reason I bring the Nikola story up, is to bring attention to the type of market environment that makes a tale like this even possible. At some point in the future we may look back at the current stock market cycle in a search for new lessons. At that time, I hope we aren’t equating the Nikola Badger pickup truck with the pets.com sock puppet and saying “we should have known.”

