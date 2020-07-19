Mind on Money: Candidates' economic plans taking shape

As we inch ever closer to the new normal in the post-COVID-19 world, regular client meetings are steadily resuming in my Oak Partners practice. A process that used to be about 80% face-to-face meetings has now evolved into 40% face-to-face, 40% telephone and a growing 20% video conference through a couple of different applications. It takes some getting used to, but we seem to be adapting.
People still talk about COVID, but by now the stories have been told, so the topic is becoming more of a background reality than the focus of discussion. As they should be, clients are back to being interested in their own families, planning and portfolios, and this is a welcome change.
There is a topic, however, that has grabbed the focus of investors and will certainly continue to do so. In a little over 3 ½ months we have an election, and based on the emotional state of the nation, the campaigns we are about to endure are sure to be tumultuous.
I have been investing long enough I am able to reassure myself the world will go on regardless of which party wins the White House. I am quite certain this election will be the most contentious of my lifetime, and quite frankly the strangest. Despite conspiracy theories to the contrary, someone will win the presidency in November, and someone will lose. So as an investor, it will be important to develop some frame of reference for whichever candidate wins.
Fortunately, the campaigns are beginning to reveal plans and rhetoric providing clues on what to expect, and if we can cut through the extreme political noise we can begin to develop some sense of how to react to either potential outcome.
The president has not yet released a second term “plan,” but his rhetoric continues to be consistent enough to provide some idea of what to expect in a second Trump term. President Trump’s economic policy approach is unique. Like conventional Republicans, he clearly believes in broadly lower taxes across the income spectrum (supply side), and an extremely reduced regulatory burden.
Unlike conventional Republicans, however, he also promotes a strange combination of unilateral trade policy and protectionism. I believe he views himself primarily as a deal-maker and cheerleader for American industry. He clearly believes that more jobs solves many problems.
He also departs from conventional conservative philosophy when it comes to government spending and deficits. He appears more than comfortable with debt and deficits, neither of which have slowed growing a bit during his first term, so in a second Trump term I would expect more tax cuts, more American first rhetoric, and probably a huge infrastructure package financed by even more debt.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has begun releasing more detail on his economic philosophy and plans, and just this week released his Buy America plan, which is detailed on his website.
The approach outlined in the plan is fully aligned with conventional Democratic Party ideology. The plan promotes targeted government spending to stimulate selected contingents of the American economy. This methodology, which is a traditionally Keynesian approach, would use federal government spending to benefit specific workers by requiring goods and services procured for the government be produced in the U.S.
The plan targets government spending on American manufacturing and non-carbon-based energy technology, and clearly states an intention to focus on small business and minority-owned enterprises with federal procurement and spending. The website is vague on taxes beyond stating the intention to make corporations pay more and discourage stock buy backs.
The plan is a typical Democrat model favoring centralized planning agendas, specifically targeted government spending and infrastructure investments. Like Trump, I saw no mention of deficit reduction or fiscal restraint in the Biden plan.
As the campaign progresses (Lord help us), I am confident more economic policy details will emerge. So far, however, I haven’t seen anything that leads me to believe we are headed for a Great Depression if either candidate wins.
Feeling reassured, I guess I’ll go back to watching cable news, so I can get angry again.
Opinions are solely the writer’s and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.
