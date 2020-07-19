Mind on Money: Candidates' economic plans taking shape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we inch ever closer to the new normal in the post-COVID-19 world, regular client meetings are steadily resuming in my Oak Partners practice. A process that used to be about 80% face-to-face meetings has now evolved into 40% face-to-face, 40% telephone and a growing 20% video conference through a couple of different applications. It takes some getting used to, but we seem to be adapting.

People still talk about COVID, but by now the stories have been told, so the topic is becoming more of a background reality than the focus of discussion. As they should be, clients are back to being interested in their own families, planning and portfolios, and this is a welcome change.

There is a topic, however, that has grabbed the focus of investors and will certainly continue to do so. In a little over 3 ½ months we have an election, and based on the emotional state of the nation, the campaigns we are about to endure are sure to be tumultuous.