Heading toward the end of 2019 there is still time for some year-end tax planning, especially in the area of charitable giving.
In my opinion one of the most misunderstood but powerful tax planning tools for retirees is the Qualified Charitable Distribution, or QCD.
The QCD is available to individuals over the age of 70 ½ with money held in a Traditional or Rollover IRA. The IRS requires IRA owners attaining this age to take a taxable distribution from their IRA each year. The amount of this required minimum distribution, or RMD, is based upon the IRA owner's age and the IRA account balance.
A QCD is a specific type of IRA distribution involving a direct transfer of funds held in an IRA to a qualified charity. If the transfer is handled correctly, the amount distributed from the IRA is reported as non-taxable on the IRA owner’s tax return and does not impact the tax brackets or eligibility for certain deductions and credits. The IRA owner will still receive a 1099-R for the QCD and the 1099-R is recorded on the return, but the taxable value is recorded as zero.
With the massive expansion of the standard deduction after the Tax Cut Act of 2017, in my experience many families are no longer itemizing charitable contributions on their tax returns, effectively removing the tax benefit of gifting to charity. By using the QCD however, retirees can regain their tax benefit, and I would argue the QCD is even more attractive tax-wise than an itemized charitable deduction.
In Indiana however, things get even better. Our state has a couple innovative tax credit programs which allow certain types of charitable donations to receive a tax credit toward Indiana state income taxes. A tax credit, in my opinion, is the best type of tax benefit in that it directly reduces the amount of money due to the government. Two of the most attractive tax credit programs are the Neighborhood Assistance Program, or NAP, and the Indiana Scholarship Granting Organization, or SGO, and all taxpayers are eligible for these programs.
The NAP credit is a 50% tax credit, meaning a $1,000 donation will result in a $500 reduction of the donor’s Indiana state income tax liability. NAP credits are available from local charities providing affordable housing, counseling, child-care, educational assistance, emergency assistance, job training, medical care, recreational facilities, downtown rehabilitation and neighborhood commercial revitalization.
The program is a vital source of funds for many organizations in the Region. Some of the great local organizations participating in the program are Habitat for Humanity, Opportunity Enterprises, Tradewinds, the Valparaiso YMCA, Hilltop House, The Caring Place, the Hobart Humane Society and many more. Contact your favorite organization to inquire about the program. The donation must go through a special, but easy, NAP application process.
The Indiana SGO tax credit is available to donors to a scholarship-granting organization (SGO) approved by the Indiana Department of Education and administered through the Indiana Department of Revenue. Like the NAP, donors to an SGO will be eligible to receive a 50% tax credit against their state tax liability. Donors can pick the school they wish to receive the funds, and the scholarship will go to benefit students demonstrating a financial need. Once again, the donor process is specific and most schools will have more information online as to how to give.
Unfortunately, both these great programs have limited funds allocated by the state each year, but with a little creativity there is still time for some clever tax planning, possibly combining some of these tools, for 2019. My practice does not provide tax services, so consult your tax adviser, but we are well informed on all these planning techniques.