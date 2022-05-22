Mind on Money: Cleaning up the inflation mess

As has been quoted many times in this column, renowned economist Milton Friedman famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” Which means inflation is always caused by an imbalance in the supply of money, usually due to some sort of monetary system mismanagement.

Since the government controls the monetary system, Friedman’s statement also implies it is the government which is ultimately culpable for the mismanagement. Which makes inflation an inherently political topic, and with inflation continuing to flare at over 8% the politics are raging.

I’ve come to realize there are different flavors of inflation. For my entire 28-year career providing financial advice, the flavor of inflation clients have experienced can almost be described as background noise to the financial planning process.

Yes, in our planning models we assume costs go up over time, and we assume income needs will likely rise over time, but the reality is this “garden variety” inflation was often more abstract than acute. Natural life cycles and consumer choices could offset much of the effects of this rudimentary inflation, and observationally I have clients who retired in the first two or three years of my career who are actually spending less money after 25 years of retirement as houses get paid off and maybe downsized, cars last longer for older folks and travel budgets tend to become less ambitious for families in their late 80s.

The inflation being currently experienced, however, is another animal all together. With a more direct impact on consumer essentials such as food and energy it is certainly a more insidious type of inflation, which I believe can be linked much more directly to a proliferating set of situational variables and flat-out monetary mismanagement by both arms of the economic “powers that be,” the Federal Reserve and the federal government.

If we think about the economy like a bathtub, COVID era monetary policy (zero interest rates and new money creation), government responses to the COVID lockdown such as PPP loans, stimulus payments and the big government agenda of the Biden administration have overflowed our bathtub with $12 trillion of sudsy water which has spilled all over the floor. The pond on the floor represents the type of destructive inflation we are dealing with right now.

To clean up this mess, the first step is to turn off the faucet, which the Federal Reserve is attempting to do by raising interest rates and eliminating its quantitative easing programs (new money creation), but even after the faucet is turned off and the water stops pouring over the rim of the tub, the mess on the floor still needs to get dried up.

The question is how do we sop up all this liquid before it rots the floor joists, destabilizing the whole house?

Last week the Biden administration attempted to communicate an approach to “sopping up” the liquidity, by tweeting that taxing corporations would help inflation. This tweet was right out of the Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) handbook (which probably caused this whole mess in the first place), that postulates taxation can be used as a tool to control excess liquidity in the economy. So, while this tweet acknowledging this part of the Modern Monetary Theory fit conveniently with the administration’s political messaging, it also displayed an inherent misunderstanding of the theoretical tool.

Taxation can perhaps be used to reduce systemic liquidity in an economy, but the taxes would have to be targeted at the source of the excess demand, which at this point is middle class consumers flush with government transfer payments and higher wages, not corporations which essentially treat taxation like a pass-through expense. Taxing middle classes families, however, does not align with any political agenda (Republican or Democrat), and besides, using taxation as a tool to address inflation assumes the government will take these tax revenues and not increase spending, which all of us know isn’t in the cards with the Democratic Party in control.

There certainly are ways the federal government can use policy to take the edge off our raging inflation trend, but this government is too divided, and ultimately too ideological, so I don’t expect any help from Washington on this one. Which leaves us with only the Fed.

The Fed’s tools are blunt; it can’t cut spending, it can’t raise taxes, but its policies can target asset prices. If I were being paranoid, I might surmise the best way for the Fed to dry the $12 trillion mess on the floor is to let the stock market and housing market do some of the mopping, after all, the stock market has already evaporated $7 trillion in value just this year (source: Reuters), and with markedly higher mortgage rates being currently experienced we might just see the housing market become part of the solution as well. Things that make you go hmmmm.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0