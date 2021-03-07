Mind on Money: Complexities of 'wealth taxes' make them inefficient

As I went through my morning routine on Tuesday, I watched CNBC as they were interviewing Senator Elizabeth Warren touting her wealth tax proposal.

The interview was odd. I felt the CNBC morning crew was a bit more sophisticated in their questions than the senator was used to. She attempted to stay very conceptual while the interview team correctly wanted details.

Just a little bit of online reading will reveal the wealth tax concept itself is not new, and has been attempted elsewhere and abandoned. According to analysis on NPR, the process of administering and collecting wealth taxes proved overly complex and inefficient when attempted in other nations. I say it doesn’t take much of a stretch of logic to figure out the primary benefactors of this proposal would likely be tax law and high-end accounting firms as they collect billing from wealthy families looking to reduce their wealth tax profile.

The interview did, however, offer an interesting glimpse into the senator’s views on wealth and capital in the United States. She repeatedly touted that America’s billionaires had gained $1 trillion in wealth during the COVID economic disruption, not so subtly inferring this increase in wealth had been ill-gotten or taken from others.