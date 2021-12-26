Mind on Money: Complicated — but hopeful — year ahead

I think we could actually see unemployment in the 3% to 4% range soon, which will be the lowest in my career. And with a tightening labor market, the trend toward higher wages can continue, which should take the edge off some of the inequality tensions present in our country. While we are being hopeful, with higher wages taking the edge off some social tensions and a Congressional election later in the year likely to result in a split federal government, we may see policy making requiring more pragmatic cooperation and less dogmatic ideology. As a result, maybe, just maybe, we can start to heal some of the corrosive political divide in our great nation as well in 2022.